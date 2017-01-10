State Police Seize 2 1/2 Lbs. Of Pot, 300 Pills Headed To Ohio

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people have been arrested after illegal drugs headed to Ohio were seized by police in separate traffic stops.
In one incident Monday, Michigan State Police with the Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle on southbound I-75 in Wayne County for “following too closely.” The driver told troopers it was OK to search his car, police said, but while they were busy he took off running.
A foot chase began but stopped a few hundred yards away when the driver slipped on a patch of ice, fell and was arrested.
Troopers found 2.5 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle, which police say was headed to Cleveland from Detroit. The driver faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana as well as resisting arrest.
Also Monday, troopers found 315 hydrocodone (opioid) pills on a passenger after another driver was stopped on for the same reason in the same area. Police said, this time the drugs were hidden in the suspect’s groin area.
The passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant and awaits an expected charged of intent to distribute analogues. Police said that car was headed to Dayton from Detroit.
No names were immediately released in either case.