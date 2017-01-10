Tigers Agree to Terms with 22 Players on Minor League Contracts for 2017 Season

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has agreed to terms on minor league contracts for the 2017 season with 22 players.

The list of signed players includes righthanded pitchers A.J. Achter, Collin Balester, Jake Brigham, Waldis Joaquin, Jorge Marban, Edward Mujica and Thad Weber, lefthanded pitchers Travis Blackley and Anthony Vasquez, infielders Omar Artsen, Zack Cox, Sean Halton, Efren Navarro, Brett Pill, Gabriel Quintana, Brendan Ryan and Logan Watkins and outfielders Jim Adduci, Quincy Latimore, Ronnie Mitchell, Juan Perez and Alex Presley.

Achter, Mujica, Navarro, Perez, Pill, Presley and Ryan have each received an invitation to Major League spring training camp.

Achter, 28, spent the 2016 season in the Los Angeles Angels organization, splitting the season between Triple A Salt Lake and at the major league level with the Angels. Achter appeared in 29 games, including one start, with Salt Lake and had a

2-2 record with three saves, a 3.50 ERA (46.1IP/18ER) and 33 strikeouts, while he made 27 relief appearances with the Angels and was 1-0 with a 3.11 ERA (37.2IP/13ER) and 14 strikeouts. Achter has made 216 appearances, including 21 starts, at the minor league level and has a 24-20 record with 34 saves, a 2.95 ERA (414.2IP/136ER) and 418 strikeouts. At the major league level, Achter has a 2-1 career record with a 3.92 ERA (62.0IP/27ER) and 33 strikeouts in 45 appearances.

Adduci, 31, played for the Lotte Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2016. Adduci hit .291 (72×247) with 46 runs scored, 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 41 RBI. In 11 seasons at the minor league level, Adduci has hit .285 (894×3140) with 480 runs scored, 137 doubles, 22 triples, 41 home runs and 358 RBI. Adduci has also played in 61 games at the major league level and has a .189 (25×132) batting average with 15 runs scored, four doubles, one home run and eight RBI.

Artsen, 27, played in 36 games with Santa Fe in the Pecos League in 2016. Artsen posted a .333 (43×129) batting average with 31 runs scored, three doubles, one triple, seven home runs and 31 RBI. In three seasons at the Independent League level, Artsen has hit .369 (162×439) with 121 runs scored, 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 105 RBI.

Balester, 30, started three games with the Samsung Lions in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2016 and had an 0-3 record with an 8.03 ERA (12.1IP/11ER) and five strikeouts. Balester has pitched in 277 games, including 124 starts, at the minor league level and has compiled a 43-50 record with 14 saves, a 4.28 ERA (881.2IP/419ER) and 681 strikeouts. In 88 appearances, including 22 starts, as a major leaguer, Balester has an 8-17 record with a 5.47 ERA (200.2IP/122ER) and 157 strikeouts.

Blackley, 34, pitched for Pericos de Puebla in the Mexican League in 2016, starting 19 games and posting an 8-8 record with a 3.92 ERA (110.1IP/48ER) and 62 strikeouts. Blackley has a 74-64 record with four saves, a 4.02 ERA (1187.0IP/530ER) and 1,009 strikeouts in 252 career minor league appearances, including 190 starts. Blackley has pitched in 82 games, including 26 starts, in the majors and has a 9-9 record with a 5.23 ERA (192.2IP/112ER) and 132 strikeouts.

Brigham, 28, pitched for the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in the Japan Pacific League in 2016. Brigham appeared in 11 games, including four starts, and posted a 0-3 record with a 5.24 ERA (34.1IP/20ER) and 27 strikeouts. Brigham has a

45-58 record with six saves, a 4.27 ERA (917.0IP/435ER) and 786 strikeouts in 210 appearances, including 152 starts, as a minor leaguer. Brigham has also made 12 relief outings at the major league level and is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA (16.2IP/16ER) and 12 strikeouts.

Cox, 27, played with the Wichita Wingnuts in the American Association in 2016. Cox played in 96 games and hit .290 (122×420) with 77 runs scored, 30 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 64 RBI. In 558 games at the minor league level, Cox has posted a .285 (544×1907) batting average with 244 runs scored, 114 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs and 207 RBI.

Halton, 29, combined to play in 136 games between the Lancaster Barnstormers in the Atlantic League and Broncos de Reynosa in the Mexican League in 2016 and hit .286 (145×507) with 73 runs scored, 32 doubles, seven triples, 24 home runs and 88 RBI. Halton has a career .281 (767×2728) batting average with 344 runs scored, 183 doubles, 11 triples, 66 home runs and 421 RBI in 767 games as a minor leaguer. Halton has also played in 42 games at the major league level and has posted a .238 (24×101) batting average with nine runs scored, four doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI.

Joaquin, 30, pitched in the Mexican League in 2016, seeing time with both Saraperos de Saltillo and Vaqueros de la Laguna. Joaquin combined to pitch in 16 games and had a 0-0 record with a 3.38 ERA (16.0IP/6ER) and 12 strikeouts. Joaquin has appeared in 167 games, including 26 starts, in his minor league career and has a 13-13 record with eight saves, a 3.50 ERA (293.1IP/114ER) and 262 strikeouts. In 19 career appearances at the major league level, Joaquin has a 1-0 record with a 5.40 ERA (21.2IP/13ER) and 17 strikeouts.

Latimore, 27, spent the entire 2016 season with Double A Bowie in the Baltimore Orioles organization and hit .209 (82×392) with 60 runs scored, 16 doubles, one triple, 14 home runs and 45 RBI. Latimore has played 1,036 games at the minor league level and has a .250 (924×3691) batting average with 521 runs scored, 208 doubles, 33 triples, 117 home runs and 517 RBI.

Marban, 28, combined to pitch in 20 games between the GCL Red Sox, Single A Salem and Triple A Pawtucket in the Boston Red Sox organization in 2016 and had a 2-0 record with two saves, a 4.01 ERA (33.2IP/15ER) and 18 strikeouts. Marban has appeared in 101 games in his minor league career and has compiled an 11-8 record with 12 saves, a 2.87 ERA (163.1IP/52ER) and 155 strikeouts.

Mitchell, 25, played with Double A Corpus Christi in the Texas Rangers organization and Single A Jupiter and Double A Jacksonville in the Miami Marlins organization in 2016. Mitchell combined to play in 74 games and hit .274 (65×237) with 35 runs scored, 14 doubles, six home runs and 26 RBI. In four seasons at the minor league level, Mitchell has posted a .275 (329×1195) career batting average with 165 runs scored, 69 doubles, 14 triples, 36 home runs and 185 RBI.

Mujica, 32, pitched at Triple A Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia Phillies organization, Triple A Omaha in the Kansas City Royals organization and Triple A Rochester in the Minnesota Twins organization in 2016. Mujica combined to pitch in 51 games and posted a 1-3 record with 28 saves, a 4.37 ERA (57.2IP/28ER) and 49 strikeouts. Mujica has made 233 career appearances, including 31 starts, at the minor league level and has a 19-21 record with 85 saves, a 3.83 ERA (418.0IP/178ER) and 367 strikeouts. In 494 career appearances, including four starts, at the major league level, Mujica has compiled a 24-28 record with a 3.85 ERA (546.2IP/234ER) and 423 strikeouts.

Navarro, 30, played for Triple A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners organization, Triple A Memphis in the St. Louis Cardinals organization and Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League in 2016. Navarro played in 127 games and hit .276 (129×467) with 70 runs scored, 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 RBI. Navarro has posted a .297 (1211×4078) batting average with 584 runs scored, 259 doubles, 22 triples, 55 home runs and 543 RBI in 1,110 career games at the minor league level. Navarro has also played in 130 games as a major leaguer and has a .246 (63×256) career batting average with 27 runs scored, 15 doubles, one triple, one home run and 20 RBI.

Perez, 30, spent the entire 2016 season with Triple A Iowa in the Chicago Cubs organization. Perez appeared in 117 games and hit .276 (105×381) with 53 runs scored, 27 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 57 RBI. In 866 games at the minor league level, Perez has a .278 (898×3225) career batting average with 443 runs scored, 210 doubles, 40 triples, 70 home runs and 382 RBI. Perez has also played 117 games in the majors and has a .224 (51×228) batting average with 26 runs scored, 15 doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.

Pill, 32, played for the Kia Tigers in the Korean Baseball League in 2016 and hit .317 (153×482) with 68 runs scored, 36 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs and 86 RBI. In 868 career games at the minor league level, Pill has posted a .285 (947×3322) batting average with 481 runs scored, 241 doubles, eight triples, 113 home runs and 615 RBI. Pill has also played 111 games at the major league level and has a .233 (56×240) career batting average with 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI.

Presley, 31, played in the Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers organizations in 2016. Presley played in 52 games between Single A Lakeland, Triple A Colorado Springs and Triple A Toledo and hit .313 (65×208) with 32 runs scored, 13 doubles, four triples, four home runs and 20 RBI. At the major league level, Presley appeared in 50 games and batted .198 (24×121) with 12 runs scored, two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. In 876 career games in the minors, Presley has a .294 (977×3328) batting average with 503 runs scored, 154 doubles, 62 triples, 61 home runs and 402 RBI. Presley is hitting .253 (292×1156) with 127 runs scored, 40 doubles, 16 triples, 26 home runs and 91 RBI in 379 career games at the major league level.

Quintana, 24, appeared in 130 games with Double A San Antonio in the San Diego Padres organization in 2016 and hit .241 (110×456) with 53 runs scored, 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 73 RBI. In seven minor league seasons, Quintana has posted a .260 (654×2517) batting average with 348 runs scored, 163 doubles, six triples, 78 home runs and 372 RBI in 663 games.

Ryan, 34, split the 2016 season between the Washington Nationals organization and the Los Angeles Angels organization. Ryan played in 80 games between Triple A Syracuse and Triple A Salt Lake and hit .241 (64×266) with 23 runs scored, 10 doubles, two triples, one home run and 23 RBI. Ryan also played in 17 games with the Angels and batted .077 (1×13) with a run scored. Ryan has played in 489 games at the minor league level and has a .283 (525×1852) career batting average with 268 runs scored, 92 doubles, 16 triples, 12 home runs and 164 RBI. A 10-year veteran at the major league level, Ryan has posted a .233 (604×2591) batting average with 304 runs scored, 116 doubles, 18 triples, 19 home runs and 203 RBI in 896 games.

Vasquez, 30, saw time at both Double A Reading and Triple A Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia Phillies organization last season and had a 12-4 record with a 3.08 ERA (172.1IP/59ER) and 119 strikeouts in 28 appearances, including 27 starts. Vasquez has pitched in 176 games, including 152 starts, at the minor league level and has a career record of 61-53 with three saves, a 3.85 ERA (960.2IP/411ER) and 626 strikeouts. Vasquez has also started seven games at the major league level and has a 1-6 record with an 8.90 ERA (29.1IP/29ER) and 13 strikeouts.

Watkins, 27, spent the entire 2016 season with Triple A Iowa in the Chicago Cubs organization and hit .261 (88×337) with 45 runs scored, 14 doubles, seven triples, one home run and 42 RBI in 108 games. Watkins has posted a .273 (764×2801) batting average with 450 runs scored, 120 doubles, 48 triples, 28 home runs and 276 RBI in 793 career games as a minor leaguer. Watkins has also played 58 games at the major league level and has a .233 (24×103) batting average with 12 runs scored, four doubles, one home run and six RBI.

Weber, 32, split the 2016 season between Double A Erie and Triple A Toledo and compiled an 8-13 record with a 5.08 ERA (147.0IP/83ER) and 78 strikeouts in 26 appearances, including 24 starts. In 195 appearances, including 188 starts, at the minor league level, Weber has a 62-75 record with a 4.06 ERA (1133.2IP/512ER) and 791 strikeouts. Weber has also made 10 relief appearances as a major leaguer and has a 0-2 record with a 3.79 ERA (19.0IP/8ER) and 11 strikeouts.