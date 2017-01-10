TigerTalk Show Continues On 97.1 “The Ticket” Tomorrow At 7:00 p.m.

DETROIT- The Tigers annual hot stove radio show continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. on “The Ticket” (97.1 FM) and online at http://www.tigers.com. Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila will be a special guest on tomorrow’s edition of TigerTalk.
The one-hour TigerTalk Show, hosted by long-time Tigers radio voice Dan Dickerson and 97.1 talk show host Pat Caputo, will air weekly leading up to Spring Training. The show features the latest news from the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball in preparation for the 2017 season. Each installment of TigerTalk will be available as a podcast the following day on tigers.com.
The remaining TigerTalk Show schedule is listed below:
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.