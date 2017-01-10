SNOW HITS METRO DETROIT: School Closings | Real-Time Traffic | Forecast, Radar | Weather Alerts

TigerTalk Show Continues On 97.1 “The Ticket” Tomorrow At 7:00 p.m.

January 10, 2017 11:32 AM
Filed Under: TigersTalk

DETROIT- The Tigers annual hot stove radio show continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. on “The Ticket” (97.1 FM) and online at http://www.tigers.com. Tigers Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Al Avila will be a special guest on tomorrow’s edition of TigerTalk.

The one-hour TigerTalk Show, hosted by long-time Tigers radio voice Dan Dickerson and 97.1 talk show host Pat Caputo, will air weekly leading up to Spring Training. The show features the latest news from the Detroit Tigers and Major League Baseball in preparation for the 2017 season. Each installment of TigerTalk will be available as a podcast the following day on tigers.com.

The remaining TigerTalk Show schedule is listed below:

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 23, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, January 30, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 6, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
Monday, February 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia