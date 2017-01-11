2017 Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan

The Detroit Tigers and 97.1 The Ticket is the move with the 2017 Winter Caravan at Hard Rock Café in Detroit and at Hockeytown Authentics in Troy!
The first stop on the Winter Caravan will be at Hard Rock Café in Detroit on Thursday, January 19th starting at 12:45 p.m. as Detroit Tigers Ian Kinsler* and JD Martinez* will be celebrity servers. Come early to grab lunch for under $10 and for your chance to win great prizes including:
- Autographed JD Martinez jersey
- Autographed Ian Kinsler baseball
- Four (4) tickets and the chance to watch BP from the field at mutually determined 2017 April of May Detroit Tigers home game (restrictions apply)
- Two (2) tickets to the Tigers / White Sox game on Friday, April 28
Click here for directions to Hard Rock Cafe.
The Detroit Tigers Winter Caravan will also be stopping at Hockeytown Authentics in Troy on Thursday, January 19th from 5:15 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for your chance to meet Detroit Tigers J.D Martinez* and Ian Kinsler*. The first 150 fans to donate a minimum of 3 canned goods to the Salvation Army will receive a free photo with JD Martinez* and Ian Kinsler*. Wristband distribution will begin at 4 p.m.
Stop by early for your chance to win great prizes like:
- Baseball autographed by Ian Kinsler
- Ian Kinsler autographed photo
- Baseball autographed by JD Martinez
- Four (4) tickets to an April or May home game along with the chance to watch BP from the field
- Two (2) tickets to the April 26 Tigers / Mariners game and a Tigers gift bag including a photo autographed by Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias
Click here for directions to Hockeytown Authentics.
Stop by for all the fun from your Detroit Tigers and your station for sports… 97.1 The Ticket!
*scheduled to appear
**Players subject to change, no autographs or posed photographs allowed