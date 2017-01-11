97.1 The Ticket at the North American International Auto Show!

The North American International Auto Show is back and 97.1 The Ticket and the Metro Detroit Buick GMC Dealers will be in the middle of all the action. Look for 97.1 The Ticket as they broadcast live and have the Street Team and Ticket Chicks on-site for all the fun.

While you’re at the show make sure to visit 97.1 The Ticket on the concourse and enter for your chance to win a brand new 2018 GMC Acadia or a 2018 Buick Envision at next year’s show. Entry is also available at any of your local Buick GMC dealers in Metro Detroit.

Times and Schedule of Live Broadcasts:

Saturday, January 14 th : Pat Caputo and Kyle Bogie – 10am- 2pm Street Team and Ticket Chicks- 10am-6pm

: Sunday, January 15 th : Pat Caputo – 10am- 2pm Street Team and Ticket Chicks-10am-2pm

: Thursday, January 19 th : Bob Wojnowski and Kyle Bogie – 6pm- 8pm Street Team and Ticket Chicks- 6pm-10pm

:

Experience the next generation of transportation at the North American International Auto Show 2017. See more than 500 vehicles on display, representing the most innovative designs in the world and experience North America’s largest and most prestigious automotive

For more info please click here.