Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky On Vacation [PHOTOS]

January 11, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Ariel Winter

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When I was growing up I don’t remember girls showing off “the goods” as much as they do now.

Think about it for a moment. In the 90s, we had the girls from “Baywatch,” Playboy magazine and slow dial-up internet. Now every woman who has a little sex appeal has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit show “Modern Family,” recently went on vacation to Bora Bora and wanted to share her amazing time with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. While doing so, she showed her tan lines while wearing a barely-there bikini.

Y'all there are stingrays in the water😯

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

🏝your favorite wives in paradise🏝

A photo posted by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Is Ariel Winter the new “it” girl in Hollywood?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia