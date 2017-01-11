Ariel Winter Gets Cheeky On Vacation [PHOTOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
When I was growing up I don’t remember girls showing off “the goods” as much as they do now.
Think about it for a moment. In the 90s, we had the girls from “Baywatch,” Playboy magazine and slow dial-up internet. Now every woman who has a little sex appeal has hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.
Ariel Winter, who plays Alex Dunphy on the hit show “Modern Family,” recently went on vacation to Bora Bora and wanted to share her amazing time with her 2.8 million Instagram followers. While doing so, she showed her tan lines while wearing a barely-there bikini.
Is Ariel Winter the new “it” girl in Hollywood?