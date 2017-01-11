Body Found On Runway At Detroit City Airport

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the runway at Detroit’s Coleman A. Young International Airport.
According to police, someone in the airport tower spotted the body shortly before noon on Wednesday.
DPD Commander Charlies Malone said there’s no obvious cause of death. While detectives do not suspect foul play, many question remain.
“Unknown how he got here, unknown how long he’s been here; could’ve been six or seven hours,” Malone told WWJ’s Jon Hewett and other reporters at the scene. “We got a run, 911 run, that said that there’s a body on the airport runway. We responded and found this gentleman.”
“There does not appear to be any foul play involved at this time — any,” he added.
The victim is a black male, believed to be in his 20s.
Police said they have identified him but his name will not be released until his family can be notified.
The airport, on Conner St. at Gratiot Ave., is commonly known as Detroit City Airport.