DTE Energy Worker Robbed At Gunpoint On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Officials say a DTE Energy worker was robbed at gunpoint on Detroit’s west side as he was guarding a power line that was brought down by high winds.
The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Howell Street.
The worker had $2 on him at the time. DTE Energy says he was not injured and was able to leave the scene and call police.
“Specially trained public protection teams are DTE employees who normally perform office and support functions,” the utility said in a statement. “Their job is to ensure safety of DTE customers, their children and pets and keep them from coming into contact with downed power lines until utility crews arrive to fix the problem.”
Attacking a utility worker in Michigan is a felony.
No information on a possible suspect was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600.