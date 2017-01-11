Individual Game Tickets For Tigers Spring Training Games In Lakeland Go On Sale Saturday

DETROIT – Individual game tickets to see the Tigers at their Spring Training home in Lakeland, Florida go on sale Saturday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets can be ordered by visiting the ticket office at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, calling 866-66-TIGER or visiting http://www.tigers.com. For additional ticket information, special group pricing and handicap seating, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075. Fans now have the opportunity to travel with Detroit Tigers Vacations to enjoy exclusive Spring Training experiences. Fans can choose from a variety of travel dates and packages.

Packages include:

• Airfare to Florida (optional)

• Hotel Accommodations at a variety of Lakeland and Orlando area properties

• Great seats to the games

• Early ballpark admission—get into the ballpark before the gates open to the public

• Exclusive post-game dinner featuring a meet and greet with a Tigers player and team personnel

• Rental Car (optional)

• Custom Tigers spring training merchandise package

• All hotel and rental car taxes included

Space is limited. For additional Detroit Tigers Vacations Spring Training package information visit tigers.com/vacations or call 1-800-892-7687. For information regarding destination points while visiting Lakeland, go to visitcentralflorida.org.

This spring will mark the Tigers 81st season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2017 spring season marks the club’s 52nd consecutive season of exhibition play at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

The Tigers will open the exhibition schedule on Thursday, February 23 as the club plays host to Florida Southern College in the annual matchup against the Moccasins. The Tigers open the home portion of the Grapefruit League schedule against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, February 24.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, March 10 and Sunday, March 26, as well as the New York Yankees on March 4 and March 17, the New York Mets on March 12 and 20, and a visit by the National League East Division Champion Washington Nationals on Wednesday, March 1.

Tickets for the 2017 spring exhibition season will be priced at three separate levels: Navy, Orange and White. Navy games will be held on February 24, March 4, March 10, March 12, March 17 and March 20. Orange contests will be held on February 25, March 2, March 6, March 7, March 15, March 24 and March 26. White games will be played on February 23, February 27, March 1, March 18, March 29.

For fans planning to attend the on-sale in person, the box office is being temporarily located to the Parks and Recreation building adjacent to Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, bordering the right field corner, in the paved parking lot. The address is 2220 N Lake Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33805. Fans should turn onto E Bella Vista Street, then onto N Lake Avenue. Numbers will be handed out starting at 7:00 a.m.

Full season ticket packages for the 2017 Tigers Spring Training exhibition season are on sale now at the Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium ticket office, via phone at (863) 686-8075, or by visiting http://www.tigers.com. Fans may also purchase season ticket plans of five-or-more games by calling (863) 686-8075. For additional ticket information and special group pricing, call the Lakeland ticket office at (863) 686-8075.