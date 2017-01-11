Macomb County Teen Arrested For Alleged Threatening Tweet

LENOX TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb County teen is behind bars after he allegedly made a gun threat against his school on Twitter.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon say the Anchor Bay High School student, who lives in Lenox Township, was arrested Wednesday after police were notified about a tweet he sent out Tuesday that included a disturbing image.

“It was a picture of the 15-year-old student and he was holding a sawed-off illegal shotgun with his finger within the trigger guard,” Donnellon said. “And it was a statement of can’t wait to go to school tomorrow, or go back to school — something similar to that.”

Donnellon said the teen was in a car with his father and brother when was taken into custody during a traffic stop at County Line Road at 26 Mile.

After obtaining a warrant, St. Clair County and Macomb County Sheriff’s investigators searched the family’s home, on 27 Mile Rd.,and confiscated several long guns along with air soft guns, Donnellon said.

As for whether anyone else in the home will be charged, or what charges the teen could face, Donellon said that has yet to be determined.

Anchor Bay Schools Superintendent Leonard Woodside said the school would be open for classes on Thursday.

“As is the case with all threats, they are taken seriously and investigated by local law enforcement,” Woodside added, in a statement. “I would like to stress to parents to share with their children the proper use of social media. There is no place for such posts, even if the person posting says they were just joking and didn’t plan to harm anyone.”

The teen, who is being held at the Macomb County Juvenile Detention Center, claimed the gun he was holding in the picture was an air soft gun.

An investigation is ongoing.

Donnellon said he wants to thank “the many citizens” who called police regarding the tweet.