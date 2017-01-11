Michigan State Teases Special Uniforms For Minnesota Game [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Michigan State’s basketball team likes to dabble in new uniforms every year.
Last season, the team wore lime green uniforms that fans seemed to either love or hate.
Wednesday morning the team’s verified Twitter account teased what appears to be a special uniform for tonight’s game against Minnesota. The tweet said, “Something special in the works for tonight.”
Earlier this year against Arizona the Spartans wore camouflage uniforms that I thought looked great.
What are you expecting from them Wednesday night?