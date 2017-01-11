Miguel Cabrera Turning Heads With Offseason Workouts [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Declining? Breaking down? Miguel Cabrera is here to prove otherwise.

His offseason workouts have ranged from boxing to basketball to balance-ball batting practice.

On Wednesday, MLB’s Spanish Twitter account posted a video of Cabrera standing on two stability balls and squaring up soft-toss pitches. His surgically-repaired right ankle, which dogged him at various points of the 2016 season, looks just fine.

El muchacho de la película, @MiguelCabrera, en su práctica de bateo esta tarde junto a instructor Ricardo Sosa. 🔥🔥🔥💪💪📽⚾ #LasMayores #MLB pic.twitter.com/ildDyRRcH4 — LasMayores (@LasMayores) January 11, 2017

The caption reads, “The boy from the movie, Miguel Cabrera, in his batting practice this afternoon along with instructor Ricardo Sosa.”

Also on Wednesday, Miggy Instagram’d a video of himself sparring with a boxing partner. Drake supplies the background beats with his song “Hype.”

Niño @jorgelinaresofficial para el primer día como vez? A video posted by Miguel Cabrera (@miggy24) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:03am PST

Before that, Cabrera was on the hardcourt touching up his basketball skills. The background song is “Change Locations” by Drake and Future.

Despues de 30 minutos de cardio nos fuimos al mejor estilo de @kingjames ahora nos vamos al estilo @mannypacquiao a terminar el cardio 🙏 que paso @greivisvasquez como me vez ? Me quede corto con la zurda 😂 A video posted by Miguel Cabrera (@miggy24) on Jan 11, 2017 at 6:36am PST

Miggy gives a shoutout in his caption to Lebron James, Manny Pacquiao and basketball player (and fellow Venezuelan) Greivis Vasquez, while poking fun at himself for leaving his first shot short.

Cabrera will play for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, which kicks off on March 6.