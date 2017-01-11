Suspect Arrested In Snow Plow Hit-And-Run Death Of Woman

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) – Western Michigan police say they’ve arrested a 21-year-old man believed responsible for the hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old woman struck by a pickup truck equipped with a snowplow.

Police in the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming say the man was arrested Wednesday. His name was not immediately released while he awaits arraignment.

Police say the truck hit 26-year-old Chelsea Crawford of Wyoming on Tuesday morning while she was walked along a road. She died at the scene.

Police say they located the truck Tuesday evening in a parking lot and impounded it.

