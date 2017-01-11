CBS62[1]
Thousands Without Power After Gusty Winds Overnight

January 11, 2017 7:13 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of homes and businesses across metro Detroit are without power after high winds overnight gusted up to 60 miles an hour.

DTE Energy said Wednesday morning that 33,000 customers remain without power in southeast Michigan. The outages are scattered across the region, although the biggest clusters are in outlying areas like Saline, Howell and Chelsea.

“Most of the outages have been caused by the inclement weather,” said DTE’s Brian Corbett. “Usually when we have winds such as we had throughout the night, it’s usually caused by downed tree limbs.”

Corbett said crews are working 16-hour shifts, and a majority of customers are expected to have power restored by the end of the day.

See DTE’s power outage map HERE.

To report and outage or downed power line, call 800-477-4747.

See the live, local radar now at this link.

 

