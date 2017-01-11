Thousands Without Power After Gusty Winds Overnight

VW Emissions-Cheating Deal Could Put Employees In Hot SeatThe imminent criminal plea deal between Volkswagen and U.S. prosecutors in an emissions-cheating scandal could be bad news for one group of people: VW employees who had a role in the deceit or subsequent cover-up.

Vice President Joe Biden In Detroit: Praising Comeback, Entrepreneurs, And CorvettesBiden praised the auto industry and its workers for continuing the strength of the Detroit auto industry.

Wheels To Watch: BMW 5 Series, Kia Sports Car, Mercedes GLAFrom hot-selling SUVs of all sizes to the a redesign for the Toyota Camry, the top-selling car in the U.S., the 2017 North American International Auto Show has a diverse lineup of new vehicles.

Trump Thanks Ford For Bronco, Ranger Returning To Wayne FactoriesFord Motor Co. has confirmed that the Ranger and Bronco will be returning to the U.S. market and President Elect Donald Trump took notice.