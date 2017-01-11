Tigers Invite 22 Players to Major League Camp

January 11, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today the following 22 players have been invited to major league camp this spring in Lakeland, FL:

Righthanded pitchers: A.J. Achter, Ruben Alaniz, William Cuevas, Jeff Ferrell, Joe Jimenez, Logan Kensing, Dustin Molleken, Edward Mujica, Angel Nesbitt, Adam Ravenelle

Catchers: Miguel Gonzalez, Austin Green, Grayson Greiner

Infielders: Dominic Ficociello, Omar Infante, Efren Navarro, Brett Pill, Brendan Ryan

Outfielders: Mike Gerber, Jason Krizan, Juan Perez, Alex Presley

Additionally, the following staff members will be in uniform at major league camp this spring: Willie Blair, Basilio Cabrera, Phil Clark, Manny Crespo, Bill Dancy, Joe DePastino, Bruce Fields, Scott Fletcher, Jaime Garcia, Brian Harper, Dave Owen, Lance Parrish, Brian Peterson, Jeff Pico, Mike Rojas, Gene Roof and A.J. Sager. Additionally, Willie Horton, Al Kaline and Alan Trammell will be in uniform this spring. Corey Tremble, Chris McDonald and T.J. Obergefell will assist the major league training staff this spring, while Steve Chase and Fred Murphy will work with the Tigers strength and conditioning coordinators Chris Walter and Yousef Zamat.

The first pitchers and catchers workout in Lakeland will be on February 14, while the first full squad workout will be on February 18.

A complete roster detailing the non-roster invitees follows this release.

