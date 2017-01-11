Contractor Seriously Injured In Fall From Crane At Ford Dearborn Plant

DEARBORN (WWJ) – One person has been taken to a local hospital after an accident at Ford’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant, on Miller Rd.
Kelli Felker, Manufacturing & Labor Communications Manager for Ford, said a contractor was working on a crane, Wednesday morning, when he fell off and was seriously injured.
Other employees at the plant told WWJ Newsradio 950 that the man was not wearing a safety strap when he tumbled from a height of about 50 feet.
Felker did not immediately confirmed those details, but said they’re looking what happened.
“The safety and security of everyone in our plants is our highest priority,” she added, in a statement. “We are launching a full investigation.”
Before 10 a.m., investigators with the Michigan State Police and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) were headed to the scene.
The injured man’s name has not been released. Police said they didn’t have any information about the extent of his injuries.