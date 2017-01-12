Are You A Parent Returning To The Workforce? These 23 Companies Want To Hire You

January 12, 2017 11:49 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’ve been away from the workday world over an extended time as a parent, employers want to talk to you about a possible job.

WWJ Business Editor Murray Feldman says 23 companies are actively recruiting new workers to help fill any skills gaps in order to fill their vacancies.

“People who they’re looking for may have taken time off for family issues, or maybe they want to return to work now because their kids are older and returning to college, but there is a skills gap because they’ve been out of the workforce for a while,” said Feldman.

So, just because you’ve taken a career sabbatical doesn’t mean you can’t hit the ground running. The following companies are looking to hire, and many offer transition programs focused specifically on career reentry:

  • PepsiCo (research and development, marketing)
  • Sutter Health (nursing)
  • NIH (biomedical and behavioral research)
  • Cummins (engineering)
  • PayPal (software development and engineering)
  • Caterpillar (STEM)
  • IBM (STEM)
  • Johnson Controls (STEM)
  • Akraya (IT staffing and consulting)
  • Accenture (consulting)
  • Deloitte (consulting)
  • PWC (consulting)
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (consulting)
  • General Motors (engineering and tech)
  • MWH (technology and engineering)
  • Sapient Nitro (advertising)
  • GTB (advertising)
  • Arrow Electronics (accounting and finance)
  • Credit Suisse (finance)
  • Goldman Sachs (finance)
  • JP Morgan Chase (finance)
  • Morgan Stanley (finance)
  • UBS (finance)

List taken from a report in Time.com

