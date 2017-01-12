CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Audit: Michigan Not Doing Enough To Collect Unemployment Taxes

January 12, 2017 5:13 AM

LANSING (AP) – The state auditor again found fault with Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, saying Wednesday that the department has only partially complied with a 5-year-old audit that criticized failures to collect delinquent taxes employers are supposed to pay into the system.

The audit came days after Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration reassigned the agency director after thousands of people without jobs were wrongfully accused of fraud by an automated computer system. It was at least the fifth time since 2011 that the state has released an audit critical of the agency.

While citing improvements, the audit said the agency had not fully complied with calls to more aggressively target delinquent employers by going to court and pursuing other actions. Auditor General Doug Ringler also found other issues, such as the agency filing liens against employers in counties where they did not own property.

State spokesman Dave Murray said the agency “has taken significant steps to reform processes and policies to address findings, and will continue to build on this work moving forward. The auditor’s report notes these improvements, and we know there is more to do.”

A review of unemployment fraud cases made public in December found an error rate of 93 percent in cases in which determinations were made by the computer system between October 2013 and early August 2015. A class-action lawsuit filed in state court in 2015 alleges that state software made determinations of improper payments after sending questions to the online accounts of beneficiaries who never saw the notices and therefore could not respond.

People have also sued in federal court, where Judge Robert Cleland on Wednesday ordered the state to halt all collection activities against claimants who were subject to fraud determinations in the nearly two-year period in question, “unless and until individually reviewed by agency staff and affirmed with new notice to claimant.” The plaintiffs and state attorneys had stipulated to the proposed preliminary injunction last week.

Since early August 2015, the state no longer uses the automated system to issue fraud findings and instead has staff investigate, review and make such determinations.

Snyder this week signed legislation to codify the ban against determining unemployment fraud without human verification, but Democrats have accused the Republican of taking too long to resolve problems.

House Minority Leader Sam Singh of East Lansing said Wednesday the situation is a “complete mess.” And Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich of Flint said he will introduce legislation to create a compensation fund to make sure laid-off people are repaid what they are owed, a figure he said could total roughly $50 million.

Fraud determinations can result in penalties of up to four times the overpayment.

“That’s just unconscionable the government would do that and it would take this long to realize this problem happened and still sort of fight the process of rectifying the problem,” Ananich said.

The GOP-led House held hearings last year. Ananich said the Republican-controlled Senate should investigate, too.

“I think it’s important for the Legislature to say, ‘When you defraud our citizens, we’re going to stand up for them,'” he said.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Michael N Jaskolski says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:32 am

    UIA has no clue what they are doing they are failing claimants and employers.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia