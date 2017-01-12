Chrysler CEO: EPA Allegations Are ‘Absolute Nonsense’

January 12, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Clean Air Act, emissions, Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Fiat Chrysler is denying government charges that some of its diesel vehicles violate federal clean air standards.

CEO of Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne saying the allegations are a surprise to him – calling it “absolute nonsense,” reports WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert.

“There was never any intent … of creating conditions that were designed to defeat the testing process,” he says.

The comparison to the issues VW is facing regarding deceptive emissions testing is one Marchionne refuses to make. “Anyone who draws a parallel between us and VW … is smoking illegal material.

“The way in which it has been described I think is unfair to us and that’s the thing that bothers me most.”

The U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler of failing to disclose software in some of its pickups and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

EPA Assistant Administrator Cynthia Giles saying emissions software on those vehicles were not disclosed. “Those software elements – not being disclosed in Fiat Chrysler’s required application for certification means that the vehicles were sold illegally.”

The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday it had issued a “notice of violation” to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups, all with 3-liter diesel engines. The California Air Resources Board took similar action.

Fiat Chrysler said in a statement that its emissions control systems “meet the applicable requirements.”

The company said it was disappointed with the EPA’s action and intends to work with the incoming Trump administration to present its case. Fiat Chrysler said it spent months giving information to the EPA to explain its emissions technology and proposed a number of actions including software changes to address the agency’s concerns.

Fiat Chrysler’s shares fell more than 16 percent after the news was announced to $9.29.

If the company is found guilty of this charge they could face huge penalties.

Marchionne says the company will work with the new administration to show they are compliant with all EPA standards.

 

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia