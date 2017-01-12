Freezing Rain Advisory In Effect Until Thursday Afternoon

DETROIT (WWJ) – Things are about to get icy in metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freezing Rain Advisory, now in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, in Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

Forecasters say periods of freezing drizzle are expected to continue through the morning commute, mainly between the I-96 and I-69 corridors. A light glazing is possible with ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch from the mid-morning hours into the early afternoon.

It only takes a small amount of ice to create treacherous conditions. Use extreme caution while driving, slow down and give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Thursday — Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 36F. Low 19F.

Friday — Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High near 25F. Low 19F.

Saturday — Cloudy. High 31F. Low 21F.

Sunday — Partly cloudy skies. High 36F. Low 26F.

Monday — A mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning…changing to all rain. High 38F. Low 36F.

Know before you go! Keep it tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest forecast during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. See the live, local radar now at this link.