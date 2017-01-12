Highland Park Man Charged In Death Of Woman Found In Detroit Basement

January 12, 2017 11:32 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Highland Park man is facing multiple charges, including premeditated murder, in connection with the fatal beating of a 48-year-old woman whose body was found in the basement of her home.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 45-year-old Timothy Bernard Hawkins is set to be arraigned Thursday afternoon on charges of first-degree murder and felony murder in the death of Avril Taylor.

Taylor’s lifeless body was discovered around 1 p.m. Jan. 7 on the basement floor of a home in the 400 block of West Goldengate Street, in an east side neighborhood near 7 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

It is alleged that Hawkins fatally struck Taylor in the head and took personal property from her home. He was arrested shortly after being seen driving Taylor’s car at Tuxedo and Second Street in Detroit.

  1. Juarez Wolfe says:
    January 12, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Muddin’ and methin’ is a BAD combo.

