How Is That Pronounced? This Guide Helps Solve That Question

DETROIT (WWJ) – A new online pronunciation guide can be useful to anyone struggling to correctly say the name of certain Michigan towns.

The ‘You Say It How In Michigan?’ guide was developed by the Bureau of Services for Blind Persons.

Director William Robinson explains the guide:

“You can click on a word and it will either give you a verbal pronunciation through an MP3 file or you can actually look at a phonetic spelling of the word,” he says.

You’ll find just about any words related to Michigan places and people. A stroll down the alphabetical list gives an audio pronunciation for Aaliyah (ə-LĒ-ə) through

Zilwaukee (zil-WÔ-kē).

Robinson says there are over 228,000 citizens in the state of Michigan with vision loss and this is very helpful to those individuals.

You can find the full list of Michigan-related pronunciations [HERE].