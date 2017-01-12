Kate Upton Plays Hide And Seek While Wearing Next To Nothing [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

During the holiday season, Love Magazine rolled out Advent videos and they were amazing.

Love Magazine must have shelled out the big bucks to get the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and today’s leader in the modeling game, Kate Upton.

Around here, of course, we’re all familiar with Kate Upton since she’s marrying the Tigers’ ace, Justin Verlander.

In her video she is playing a game of Hide and Seek while wearing only her unmentionables.

The video, which was released on Thursday, only has 1,500 views at the time I’m writing this but will most likely hit 100,000 by day’s end.

“Tag, you’re it,” is how Upton ends the video — and I would like to find the person that isn’t interest in playing a friendly game of Hide and Seek with the future Mrs. Verlander.