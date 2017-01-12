Man Charged In Snowplow Hit-And-Run Death Of Woman

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) – A man has been charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow.

A judge feared 21-year-old Austin Hill might flee to Florida, so he set bond at $750,000 Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known if Hill has a lawyer.

Chelsea Crawford was hit Tuesday while she walked on a road in Wyoming, a Grand Rapids suburb. Hill’s truck was located that night. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

Hill was arrested Wednesday. He has a criminal record, which could enhance his sentence if convicted.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)