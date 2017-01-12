CBS62[1]
Man Shot Dead At Ex-Girlfriend’s Detroit Home

January 12, 2017 6:53 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s west side that might be the end result of a love triangle.

The incident unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Thursday at a home on Ilene Street, near Wyoming and Fenkell avenues just south of the Lodge Freeway.

Kelia Nicholson told WWJ’s Charlie Langton the shooting happened when her ex-boyfriend Bernard and his brother, Brian, went to his former girlfriend’s home.

“I don’t know if they were still messing around or not,” Nicholson said. “But he came over here and his brother Brian was in the car. He goes up to the door, knocks on the door and I guess she let him in.”

What happened next isn’t exactly clear, but another man was in the home with the woman let Bernard, 43, inside.

“Brian said he heard them arguing and before he could get out the car, he heard a glass break and gunshots,” said Nicholson. “By the time he makes it up in the house, Bernard is on the ground dead. He said he moved him and he was shot in the head.”

The alleged gunman, a 41-year-old man, is now in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

 

