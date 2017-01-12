‘Michigan Matters’ Focus: Seniors Working To Break The Stereotype

Dorothy Zehnder can be seen working inside Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant in Frankenmuth almost every day to make sure the food is perfect and things run smoothly.

Ed Pobur is busy selling cars at Suburban Cadillac of Novi.

What makes them unique is that Zehnder, matriarch of the family-owned restaurant, is 95 years old, and Pobur, who has been selling Cadillacs for over 50 years, is 84 years old.

Like more seniors, they are opting to forego retirement to keep working.

Unlike some who work past retirement due to financial circumstances, these two dynamos are doing so as they simply love what they do and can’t imagine not doing it.

Zehnder and Pobur appear with “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer & Host Carol Cain to talk it.

They share insights into living a full life.

Then, Chris Holman, chairman of AARP of Michigan, discusses the trend of people working past retirement age.

With people living longer, it’s a trend likely to pick up more traction.

