Officer Loses Appeal In Lawsuit Over Informant’s Death

MADISON HEIGHTS (AP) – The family of a woman killed by a drug dealer has won a key ruling in a lawsuit against a suburban Detroit police officer who is accused of putting her life in danger.

A federal appeals court says Chad Wolowiec doesn’t have immunity in the lawsuit. The case will go to trial or be settled.

Shelly Hilliard was killed in 2011, three days after helping police arrest a drug dealer. In a lawsuit, Wolowiec, who was assigned to an Oakland County drug team, is being blamed for the 19-year-old’s death.

Wolowiec disclosed Hilliard’s identity during the arrest. He’s not accused of knowing that she would be harmed. But Hilliard’s family says the officer created danger.

The appeals court this week said a jury should sort it out.

