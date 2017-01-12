Red Wings And Zetterberg Launch 15th Annual Smoke Detector Collection Presented By Comerica Bank

DETROIT – As part of the 15th Annual Smoke Detector Collection, the Detroit Red Wings and captain Henrik Zetterberg are asking fans to bring smoke detectors to Joe Louis Arena when the Red Wings face off against the defending Stanley Cup-champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Monetary donations will also be accepted for those who do not bring smoke detectors to the game. A $10 donation covers the cost of two smoke detectors.

Volunteers from local area fire departments and Comerica Bank will be on hand to help with the collection of the detectors. All detectors collected will be given to low-income and elderly households throughout the state of Michigan.

This is Zetterberg’s 11th year as spokesman for the Smoke Detector Collection. The Zetterberg Foundation will match all smoke detector and monetary donations from fans, as well as provide an additional charitable donation, up to $15,000. Through fan support and an $8,800 donation from the Zetterberg Foundation, last year’s program distributed more than 2,500 detectors to fire departments across Michigan.

Zetterberg will help distribute this season’s collected smoke detectors to Michigan firefighters following the Red Wings practice at Joe Louis Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The collection was originally established by Brendan Shanahan in 2001 to honor the memory of his father, who was a firefighter. Since the program’s inception, more than 30,000 smoke detectors have been donated to fire departments throughout the state of Michigan.