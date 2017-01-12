Task Force Raids Michigan Avenue Motel In Search Of Drugs, Prostitution

DEARBORN (WWJ) – A police task force is carrying out a search warrant at a motel on Michigan Avenue along the Dearborn-Detroit border.

The situation unfolded early Thursday morning at the Victory Inn on Michigan and Wyoming avenues, just south of I-94.

Officials tell WWJ illegal activity is the focus of the search, mainly prostitution and drugs.

Homeland Security, Dearborn Police and other federal agencies are involved in the search.

Michigan Avenue is closed east of Wyoming as authorities carry out the operaiton.

