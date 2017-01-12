Twitter Rips Apart Chargers’ New Logo [PHOTOS]

January 12, 2017 12:53 PM
Filed Under: L.A. Chargers, San Diego Chargers

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Shortly after the Chargers confirmed on Thursday that they’re moving to Los Angeles, they released their new logo. It appears to be a modernized version of the Dodgers’ logo, with hints of the Tampa Bay Lightning bolt to boot.

Color the public unimpressed.

Here are some of the most popular takes on Twitter.

Crying Jordan made an appearance, per usual.

As Evil Mike Tomlin points out, this new logo is a big old ‘L’ for the Chargers.

What was your reaction to the Chargers’ new logo?

