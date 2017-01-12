Two Macomb County Trustees Charged With Bribery In Ongoing Investigation

January 12, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Brett Harris, Christopher Craigmiles, Macomb County Bribery

DETROIT (WWJ) – The US Attorney’s office in Detroit announcing charges of bribery against two elected officials in Macomb County.

Christopher Craigmiles, 43, of Lenox Township, is charged in a complaint with engaging in corrupt activity, including demanding and accepting money in exchange for official acts as a Trustee of New Haven.

Craigmiles currently serves as a Trustee of the Village of New Haven.

Brett Harris, 57, of New Haven, is charged in a complaint with accepting multiple bribes in exchange for a promise to support a future municipal contract for the village. Harris was an elected Trustee of New Haven until losing re-election in November 2016.

The complaint (pdf.)  states that Craigmiles, Harris and former Clinton Township Trustee Dean Reynolds acted together to solicit bribes from an FBI agent who was posing as a consultant to a company that has contracts with various municipalities in southeast Michigan.

Reynolds has been charged in a pending federal indictment.

If found guilty, Craigmiles faces a maximum of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 and Harris faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Court appearances for both men are expected to take place next week.

