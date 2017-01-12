What Happened To Danielle Stislicki? Vigil Set More Than A Month After 28-Year-Old Vanished

REDFORD TWP. (WWJ) – A candlelight vigil is being held tonight for Danielle Stislicki, a 28-year-old Farmington Hills woman who vanished on her way home from work nearly six weeks ago.

The vigil takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hubert Fortiers-O’Grady VFW Post 345, on Schoolcraft Road in Redford Township. State Senator Judy Emmons is joining local leaders, law enforcement and citizens from around the state to raise awareness in Stislicki’s case.

“I encourage everyone to come out and join us as we do our best to spread the word about Danielle’s disappearance and, hopefully, find answers that will lead to her safe return home,” Emmons said in a statement. “As a mother and a grandmother, I can only imagine the heartache that Danielle’s family is going through at this moment. This vigil is a chance for us to come together as a community and a state to show our support for her family and to also pass along information about what we can do to help keep our communities safe.”

Stislicki, who goes by “Dani,” left her job at MetLife on Telegraph Rd., north of 10 Mile, in Southfield at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and was supposed to stop home and then meet a friend for dinner. However, police say she never showed up for that dinner meeting, didn’t make it to work as scheduled the next day, and hasn’t been heard from since.

Stislicki’s Jeep was found on Dec. 3, parked outside of her home at the Independence Green apartments in the area of Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills. The vehicle was locked, police said, and Stislicki’s purse — along with her ID and credit cards — was found inside.

Police initially said they found no evidence of a struggle — but, apparently, some sign of a crime has turned up since. Police say no further details regarding that evidence or other specifics of the case would be released, in order to maintain the integrity of an active investigation.

Family members say it’s out of character for Stislicki to disappear like this, and they fear she may have been abducted. “Our concern is that Danielle is somewhere being held, not by her choice, and wants to come home — and we want to bring her home,” her mother said shortly after her disappearance.

Investigators are still looking for Stislicki’s missing phone and key charm [photos and details here] and to hear from anyone who may have seen her muddy dark gray Jeep Renegade on the day she disappeared.

Stislicki is described as 5 feet, 5 inches, about 123 pounds, with brown wavy medium-length hair. She was wearing jeans, a black zip-up shirt, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket and burgundy boots.

Tips from the public are “strongly encouraged,” police said, and should be directed to the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tipsters may remain anonymous.

The total possible reward money for information in the case has grown to nearly $130,000.