Worker Who Fell From Crane At Ford Dearborn Plant Dies

DEARBORN (WWJ) – Officials say a contract worker who fell from a crane at Ford’s Dearborn Diversified Manufacturing Plant has died.

Ford Motor Co. confirmed the contractor died from what were described as traumatic injuries.

In a statement, Ford said: “Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The safety and security of everyone in our plants is our highest priority.” The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Officials said the man fell around 9 a.m. Wednesday while working on a crane. Employees at the plant told WWJ Newsradio that the man was not wearing a safety strap when he tumbled from a height of about 50 feet.

Ford and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) have launched an investigation that could take weeks to months to complete.