Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas To Share Palace Memories As Part Of ‘Best of Seven’ Series

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today that Pistons’ legend Isiah Thomas will make an appearance at The Palace as part of the club’s “Best of Seven” series when the team hosts the long-time rival Los Angeles Lakers for the final time at The Palace on Wednesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Thomas will be on hand for the game to share his favorite Palace memories during a special halftime ceremony and the first 10,000 fans will receive a commemorative Isiah Thomas mini jersey. Additionally, in-game entertainment will be programmed utilizing the Pistons Programming Network’s “Unforgettable Moments” platform to relive memories and highlights throughout the series history.

Fans can share their memories socially and join the conversation by engaging the Detroit Pistons Twitter handle (@detroitpistons) and Facebook page (facebook.com/detroitpistons) while utilizing the hashtag #DetroitBasketball. Additional content will be available by downloading the Pistons Mobile App (Pistons.com/mobile).

Upcoming “Best of Seven” series games include:

Wednesday, February 8 Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 p.m. Isiah Thomas Appearance

Friday, February 10 San Antonio Spurs 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 Boston Celtics 6:00 p.m. Richard Hamilton Jersey Retirement

Tuesday, February 28 Portland Trail Blazers 7:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6 Chicago Bulls 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28 Miami HEAT 7:30 p.m.

Individual game tickets for “Best of Seven” series games are available online at http://www.pistons.com and at all TicketMaster outlets or by calling 800-745-3000. Fans interested in placing a deposit for next season at Little Caesars Arena can contact Palace sales representatives at 248-377-0100 or by visiting The Palace Ticket Store.