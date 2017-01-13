Federal Prosecutor: I’ll Keep Working Until Trump Says ‘No’

January 13, 2017 4:27 PM
Filed Under: Barbara McQuade, Donald Trump

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade says she loves her job as U.S. attorney for eastern Michigan and will keep working unless Donald Trump’s new administration tells her to step aside.

U.S. attorneys are appointed by presidents and confirmed by the Senate. McQuade has been in charge for seven years.

At a news conference Friday, McQuade said her future is a “fair question.” She then added, “I’m not dead yet.”

McQuade says she’ll defer to the judgment of the incoming Trump administration. She was an assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit, specializing in national security crimes, when President Barack Obama nominated her as U.S. attorney in 2009.

In Grand Rapids, U.S. Attorney Patrick Miles Jr. says he’ll step down when Trump takes office next week.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia