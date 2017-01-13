Gunman At Large After Woman Found Fatally Shot In Warren Driveway

January 13, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: shooting, Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – Police in Warren are searching for a killer after a woman was found shot to death outside of a home.

The incident unfolded just before 8 a.m. Friday in the Stoneridge at Heritage Village subdivision near 13 Mile and Mound roads, near the General Motors Technical Center.

The woman was found inside of a car that was parked in a driveway. Other circumstances weren’t immediately clear.

The woman was taken to St. John Macomb-Oakland Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have called in a K-9 tracking unit to help with the investigation.

At this point, no one is in custody.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

