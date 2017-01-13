Memorial Marker Honors Detroit Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run

January 13, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Corporal Myron Jarrett

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — The mother of a Detroit police officer killed in a hit-and-run crash says she’s grateful for a memorial marker that honors his life.

Colette Jarrett attended Friday’s marker dedication and thanked officers “for not forgetting” her son, Myron Jarrett.

“I miss my son, I truly do,” Colette said on Friday. “But I’m just so thankful for all of this.”

A permanent memorial marker was placed at the intersection of Puritan Ave. and Monica St. on the city’s west side — site of the death of Corporal Myron Jarrett last October.

The 40-year-old patrolman was assisting a traffic accident investigation when he was struck and killed Oct. 28 by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

Jarrett served with the Detroit Police Department for eight years.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig attended Friday’s dedication. Craig says the department hopes to eventually replace the marker with a permanent memorial street sign.

“You ran a red light — he ticketed you. You went through a stop sign near a school — he ticketed you,” Duggan said at the event. “He was dedicated to quality of life issues and was a part of what we’re trying to instill in the city.”

 

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia