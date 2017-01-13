Memorial Marker Honors Detroit Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) — The mother of a Detroit police officer killed in a hit-and-run crash says she’s grateful for a memorial marker that honors his life.

Colette Jarrett attended Friday’s marker dedication and thanked officers “for not forgetting” her son, Myron Jarrett.

“I miss my son, I truly do,” Colette said on Friday. “But I’m just so thankful for all of this.”

A permanent memorial marker was placed at the intersection of Puritan Ave. and Monica St. on the city’s west side — site of the death of Corporal Myron Jarrett last October.

The 40-year-old patrolman was assisting a traffic accident investigation when he was struck and killed Oct. 28 by an allegedly intoxicated driver.

Jarrett served with the Detroit Police Department for eight years.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James Craig attended Friday’s dedication. Craig says the department hopes to eventually replace the marker with a permanent memorial street sign.

“You ran a red light — he ticketed you. You went through a stop sign near a school — he ticketed you,” Duggan said at the event. “He was dedicated to quality of life issues and was a part of what we’re trying to instill in the city.”

