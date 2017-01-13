Police: Suspect Wanted In Critical Hit-And-Run On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding a suspect wanted in connection with a critical hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side.

A 42-year-old woman was walking northbound on Keating St. from E. State Fair Ave. on January 1 when she was struck by someone driving a dark-colored Ford SUV or pickup truck.

She was treated for non-fatal injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late 40s, 6-foot-1 and 200 to 220 pounds with a medium build, medium brown complexion, dark brown eyes, short and neat black hair and a mustache.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a red symbol on it and dark pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information pertaining to this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2262 or 313-596-1492. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.