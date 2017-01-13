Running Out Of Gas Has Fatal Consequence For Driver On I-275

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – An out-of-gas driver who tried to sprint across I-275 was killed when he was struck by a passing pickup truck.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-275 near Ecorse Road in Van Buren Township.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mike Shaw said the driver ran out of fuel and was trying to cross the busy expressway.

The driver of the truck stopped at the scene and was questioned by police.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

