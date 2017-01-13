The Snack Attack: Pastry Chef Ranks Every Girl Scout Cookie

One of my favorite seasons is right around the corner: Girl Scout Cookie time!
This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie — S’mores — which comes in two varieties, depending on where you live. That brings to total varieties of cookies to 12 — with 10 traditional flavors and the two special edition flavors.
Pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who invented the cronut (a delicious croissant-donut hybrid) recently got together with Thrillist.com to rank all 12 cookies. He was instructed to use a 10 point scale, rating each cookie on flavor, texture, balance and “downright tastiness.”
This list might actually surprise you — just take a look at where Thin Mints landed.
Every Girl Scout Cookie Ranked: Worst to Best
12. Toffee-tastic *Gluten-free*
Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits
Score: 3/10
11. Trios *Gluten-free*
Chocolate Chips nestled in a peanut butter oatmeal cookie
Score: 5/10
10. Thanks-A-Lot
Shortbread cookies with fudge on the bottom
Score: 6/10
9. Savannah Smiles
Zesty, lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar
Score: 6/10
8. Lemonades
Tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread cookies
Score: 6/10
7. Shortbread/Trefoils
Shortbread in the shape of the Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil logo
Score: 6/10
6. Thin Mints
Mint-flavored chocolate cookies with a chocolate coating
Score: 7/10
5. Girl Scout S’mores Grahams
Crispy graham cookie double dipped in creme icing and finished with a chocolaty coating
Score: 7/10
4. Girl Scout S’mores Sandwiches *Found in Metro Detroit*
Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling
Score: 8/10
3. Samoas/Caramel deLites
Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies
Score: 8/10
2. Do-si-dos/ Peanut Butter Sandwich
Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter inside
Score: 8/10
1. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties
Crunchy cookie with a layer of peanut butter and a chocolaty coating
Score: 9/10
