The Snack Attack: Pastry Chef Ranks Every Girl Scout Cookie

One of my favorite seasons is right around the corner: Girl Scout Cookie time!

This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie — S’mores — which comes in two varieties, depending on where you live. That brings to total varieties of cookies to 12 — with 10 traditional flavors and the two special edition flavors.

Pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who invented the cronut (a delicious croissant-donut hybrid) recently got together with Thrillist.com to rank all 12 cookies. He was instructed to use a 10 point scale, rating each cookie on flavor, texture, balance and “downright tastiness.”

This list might actually surprise you — just take a look at where Thin Mints landed.

Every Girl Scout Cookie Ranked: Worst to Best

12. Toffee-tastic *Gluten-free*

Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits

Score: 3/10

11. Trios *Gluten-free*

Chocolate Chips nestled in a peanut butter oatmeal cookie

Score: 5/10

10. Thanks-A-Lot

Shortbread cookies with fudge on the bottom

Score: 6/10

9. Savannah Smiles

Zesty, lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar

Score: 6/10

8. Lemonades

Tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread cookies

Score: 6/10

7. Shortbread/Trefoils

Shortbread in the shape of the Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil logo

Score: 6/10

6. Thin Mints

Mint-flavored chocolate cookies with a chocolate coating

Score: 7/10

5. Girl Scout S’mores Grahams

Crispy graham cookie double dipped in creme icing and finished with a chocolaty coating

Score: 7/10

4. Girl Scout S’mores Sandwiches *Found in Metro Detroit*

Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling

Score: 8/10

3. Samoas/Caramel deLites

Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies

Score: 8/10

2. Do-si-dos/ Peanut Butter Sandwich

Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter inside

Score: 8/10

1. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties

Crunchy cookie with a layer of peanut butter and a chocolaty coating

Score: 9/10

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.