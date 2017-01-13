The Snack Attack: Pastry Chef Ranks Every Girl Scout Cookie

January 13, 2017 9:52 AM
Filed Under: girl scout cookies, The Snack Attack

One of my favorite seasons is right around the corner: Girl Scout Cookie time!

This year, the Girl Scouts introduced a new cookie — S’mores — which comes in two varieties, depending on where you live. That brings to total varieties of cookies to 12 — with 10 traditional flavors and the two special edition flavors.

Pastry chef Dominique Ansel, who invented the cronut (a delicious croissant-donut hybrid) recently got together with Thrillist.com to rank all 12 cookies. He was instructed to use a 10 point scale, rating each cookie on flavor, texture, balance and “downright tastiness.”

This list might actually surprise you — just take a look at where Thin Mints landed.

Every Girl Scout Cookie Ranked: Worst to Best

12. Toffee-tastic *Gluten-free*
Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy golden toffee bits
Score: 3/10

11. Trios *Gluten-free*
Chocolate Chips nestled in a peanut butter oatmeal cookie
Score: 5/10

10. Thanks-A-Lot
Shortbread cookies with fudge on the bottom
Score: 6/10

9. Savannah Smiles
Zesty, lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar
Score: 6/10

8. Lemonades
Tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread cookies
Score: 6/10

7. Shortbread/Trefoils
Shortbread in the shape of the Girl Scouts’ iconic trefoil logo
Score: 6/10

6. Thin Mints
Mint-flavored chocolate cookies with a chocolate coating
Score: 7/10

5. Girl Scout S’mores Grahams
Crispy graham cookie double dipped in creme icing and finished with a chocolaty coating
Score: 7/10

4. Girl Scout S’mores Sandwiches *Found in Metro Detroit*
Crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling
Score: 8/10

3. Samoas/Caramel deLites
Caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookies
Score: 8/10

2. Do-si-dos/ Peanut Butter Sandwich
Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with creamy peanut butter inside
Score: 8/10

1. Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties
Crunchy cookie with a layer of peanut butter and a chocolaty coating
Score: 9/10

The Snack Attack is a feature on CBSDetroit.com that centers around all things food. Know of a new snack we should attack? Send an email and we’ll be sure to add it to the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia