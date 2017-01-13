Tigers Avoid Arbitration With Six Players

By: Will Burchfield

The Tigers have agreed to contracts with all six of their arbitration-eligible players, including third baseman Nick Castellanos and shortstop Jose Iglesias.

That extends the organization’s streak of avoiding an arbitration hearing to 16 years.

Detroit also secured relievers Justin Wilson, Alex Wilson and Bruce Rondon and utility man Andrew Romine.

Castellanos, 25 in March, enjoyed a breakout season in 2016 despite missing about a month and a half with a broken thumb. He hit .285 with an .827 OPS, both career highs, and posted 18 home runs and 58 RBI in just 110 games.

Per MLBTradeRumors, Castellanos is projected to earn a $2.8 million salary through arbitration, about a $2.25 million increase over his 2016 salary.

Iglesias, 27, will make $4.1 million in 2017 (per Anthony Fenech), up from $2.1 million in 2016. Iglesias regressed at the plate last season but remains one of the best defensive shortstops in the game.

The rest of the contracts are outlined below, with each player’s 2016 salary in parentheses.

Romine: $1.3 million ($900,000). Reported by Jon Heyman. 2016 stats: .236 AVG/.304 OBP/.322 SLG. Note: Romine played every position last season besides catcher

J. Wilson: $2.7 million ($1.25 million). Reported by Heyman. 2016 stats: 4-5, 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 10 K/9

A. Wilson: $1.175 million ($522,500). Reported by Jerry Crasnick. 2016 stats: 4-0, 2.96 ERA, 1.219 WHIP, 6 K/9

Rondon: $850,000 ($510,000). Reported by Fenech. 2016 stats: 5-2, 2.97 ERA, 0.963 WHIP, 11.1 K/9



Castellanos’ contract has not been released.