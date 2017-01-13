Tigers Pitcher Among Several Minor Leaguers Suspended For Drugs

January 13, 2017 9:07 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — Pitchers Carlos Gonzalez of Cincinnati, Gary Cornish of the New York Mets and Makay Nelson of Houston and Boston outfielder Tyler Spoon have been suspended 50 games following positive tests for banned stimulants under baseball’s minor league drug program.

The commissioner’s office also said Friday that Detroit pitcher Tommy Collier and free agent infielder Kal Simmons have been suspended 50 games apiece following their second positive tests for drugs of abuse.

The office said Gonzalez tested positive for methamphetamine, while Cornish, Nelson and Spoon tested positive for amphetamine.

Gonzalez is at Triple-A Louisville and Collier at Double-A Erie. Cornish (Brooklyn), Nelson (Tri-City) and Spoon (Greenville) are at Class A.

 

