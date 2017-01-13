Traffic Volumes Increased, Parking Options Altered For Red Wings Home Games On Jan. 14, 16, 18 & 22 Due To NAIAS

DETROIT – Due to the North American International Auto Show, traffic volumes will be increased in the downtown area and parking options will be altered for the Red Wings home games on January 14, 16, 18 and 22 at Joe Louis Arena.
The Cobo Center Roof Deck and the Cobo Center Parking Garage will be closed to Red Wings fans and colleagues for the next four home games taking place at The Joe in conjunction with the NAIAS at Cobo Center.
Red Wings fans can utilize the Joe Louis Arena Parking Garage (900 W. Jefferson) and the Riverfront Executive Lot (229 Steve Yzerman Dr.). Additionally, Joe Louis Arena can be accessed by Red Wings fans via the Detroit People Mover.
The following area bars also offer a park and shuttle service for Red Wings home games:
• Hockeytown Café (Foxtown)
• Hard Rock Café (Campus Martius)
• MotorCity Casino Hotel (Corktown)
• Nemo’s (Corktown)
• Vivio’s (Eastern Market)
• Old Shillelagh (Greektown)
• Fishbone’s (Greektown)
• Detroiter Bar (Bricktown)
• Jacoby’s (Bricktown)
• Sweetwater Tavern (Bricktown)
Additional parking information is available at http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/Parking.