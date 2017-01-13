What’s That Smell? Downriver Residents Complain About Tap Water

SOUTHGATE (WWJ) – Residents in some Downriver communities are complaining about the taste and smell of the water coming from the tap.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says it’s spent the past day conducting water tests in areas where an odor is being detected. So far, the water authority says the water is safe and meets all regulatory standards.

What’s known as an ‘activated carbon system’ was put into use overnight to help with taste and odor issues.

The authority says they expect any problems to be resolved Friday.