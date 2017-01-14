Chevrolet Unveils Life-Size Batmobile Made From Lego Bricks [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Chevy opened up the public days at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit by unveiling a life-size Batmobile made from more than 344,000 Lego bricks.

The 17-foot long Lego Batmobile, modeled after Batman’s Speedwagon featured in “The Lego Batman Movie,” is 7-feet tall, more than 9-feet wide, and weighs 1,695 pounds. Each tire alone weighs more than 100 pounds.

Lego says it took Master Builders nearly 2,000 hours to assemble the car, which features 17 different colored bricks.

Chevy says the car is perfect for a night out saving the town.

“Totally awesome looking? Yep. Insane crime-fighting arsenal? You know it. Fit for a loner vigilante and average citizen alike, from its stud shooters to its standard roof “ejection” function, the Lego Batmobile has something to handle any situation. This Super Hero supercar was precisely engineered to kick butt.”

The car was “built from the ground up to take super-villains down,” says Chevy.

“Every angle, sharp as a tack. Every element, handcrafted for hot pursuit. When dreaming up the Lego Batmobile, designers drew inspiration from a combination of classic renditions and other-worldly shapes. The result? An enemy-evading machine that will draw stares and fend off foes in equal measure.”

The car, which is part of a cross-promotion for the new Lego Batman movie, will be on display through the end of the Auto Show, on Jan. 22.

Chevy’s Paul Edwards, vice president of marketing, said its a great partnership because both the automaker and Lego share imagination, community and family when it comes to their products.