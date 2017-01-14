Detroit Event Aims To Promote Racial Understanding, Justice

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan university, museum, foundation and other organizations are teaming up for events that aim to promote racial understanding and justice.

Detroit’s Wayne State University will host three events on Tuesday they have organized with the Arab American National Museum and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. They are part of the National Day of Racial Healing, which corresponds with Monday’s holiday honoring the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Tuesday’s events are a “Meet and Greet” with campus and community leaders working on inclusion, and sessions on building support networks and promoting racial healing through conversations.

Organizers say they intend for the events to serve as a springboard to future efforts.

