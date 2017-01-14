2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Fan Runs Onto Field During Seahawks-Falcons Playoff Game [VIDEO]

January 14, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: nfl

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

There’s one thing that I just will never understand.

Why would someone pay hundreds (maybe thousands) of dollars to attend an NFL playoff game and then intentionally get themselves thrown out of the stadium?

Well, that happened during the NFL Divisional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on Saturday evening.

A brave fan ran right out onto the field for tens of thousands of other fans to see.

What did he accomplish? Nothing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia