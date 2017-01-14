Man Announces Holdup When Cashier Turns Around To Grab Cigarettes

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say a store on the city’s east side was robbed after the suspect asked to cashier to grab him a pack of cigarettes.

The robbery happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 17000 block of Harper, near Cadieux Road and I-94.

According to police, the suspect walked into the store and requested a pack of cigarettes from the cashier, a 50-year-old female. As the cashier turned around to retrieve the cigarettes from the shelf, police say the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the money from the cash register.

The cashier complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash; she was uninjured.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large. He is described as a black male, 30- to 40-years old, 5’10” tall and 170 pounds. At the time, he was wearing a dark-colored Northface jacket and gray and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-5540.