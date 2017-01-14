Man Rescued From Water After Airboat Flips Near Harsens Island

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) — A man was hospitalized on Saturday afternoon after his airboat flipped near Harsens Island.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says the man’s boat flipped around 4 p.m., putting him in the water.
Officials say he began screaming for help from the water and someone actually rescued him, but it’s unclear whether that was a neighbor or maybe a kayaker.
Officials say that man is likely going to be okay. More details are expected as an investigation continues.
