Naked Georgia Woman Leads Michigan State Police On High-Speed Chase Down I-75

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WWJ) — A woman from Georgia led Michigan State troopers on a high-speed chase near Saginaw on Saturday.

The 48-year-old woman was stopped by state troopers after a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour on I-75 through two counties. The vehicle was seen weaving in and out of traffic.

As the troopers approached the vehicle, they found that the woman was completely naked.

“As troopers went up to the vehicle, they observed a large, naked female behind the steering wheel,” Lt. David Kaiser told WWJ Newsradio 950. “This female was assisted from the vehicle and later taken by ambulance to a hospital for an evaluation.”

Kaiser said that the woman was not injured during the incident. Troopers used the pit maneuver to stop the car.

Kaiser says they are not sure if the incident is drug related or a medical issue, but they are investigating. He says the car had Georgia plates and she had a Georgia driver’s license, but they are not sure what her connection is to Michigan.